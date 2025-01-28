Trump Confirms PM Modi's Visit to US in Feb Following "Productive" Call

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House next month for a meeting. Trump made the announcement after a "productive" phone call with PM Modi, during which both leaders discussed strengthening "fair" trade ties between the two nations.

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House over the next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Florida.

Trump's remarks came in response to a question about his recent phone call with PM Modi, where a range of topics, including regional security and trade, were discussed. The leaders also spoke about deepening bilateral cooperation and the importance of enhancing India's procurement of American-made security equipment.

In a statement released by the White House, it was confirmed that both leaders discussed expanding and strengthening cooperation, particularly in regional security areas such as the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The readout highlighted their commitment to advancing the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India set to host the first-ever Quad Leaders summit later this year.

PM Modi expressed his delight at speaking with his "friend" Trump, stressing the commitment of both countries to a mutually beneficial partnership. He emphasized that the two nations would work together for global peace, prosperity, and security.

Both leaders also reflected on the ongoing friendship and strategic ties between the US and India. Their rapport was further demonstrated by their joint participation in rallies in Houston (September 2019) and Ahmedabad (February 2020), showcasing their strong relationship during Trump’s first term.

This phone call took place amid some concerns in New Delhi regarding the Trump administration's stance on immigration and tariffs, particularly after Trump suggested imposing 100% tariffs on the BRICS grouping, which includes India.

The call came shortly after Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions with US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, in Washington. Jaishankar, who attended Trump’s inauguration on January 20, also participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Washington, marking the Trump administration's first foreign policy engagement in 2025.

