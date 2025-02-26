Trump’s New 'Gold Card' Plan: Pay $5 Million for US Residency

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a new "gold card" program, allowing wealthy foreigners to live and work in the United States with a pathway to citizenship in exchange for a USD 5 million fee (approximately ₹415 crore).

According to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the new initiative will replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa program. “They’ll have to go through vetting, of course,” Lutnick said. “To make sure they’re wonderful world-class global citizens.”

Trump made the announcement during a media session in the Oval Office, where he also signed an executive action investigating the copper industry and answered questions on various issues. He stated that sales of the gold card would begin in about two weeks, adding, "From the legal standpoint, it's totally legal to do."

When asked if Russian oligarchs would be eligible for the program, Trump responded, "Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.”

During the event, Trump also admired a map of the newly renamed Gulf of America, saying, "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed—but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying.'"

Continuing his remarks, he took aim at the Associated Press, calling it "radical left." "I think they're Radical Left. I think they're third-rate reporters ... They don't treat us fairly," he said.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt defended the administration's stance on the Associated Press, stating that questioning the US President is a privilege, not a legal right.

During the briefing, Trump was also seen distributing pamphlets titled Trump was right about everything. Holding one up, he told the reporters, "Look. You see that? Trump was right about everything... Would anybody like one?"

