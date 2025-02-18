The Kremlin has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to engaging in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "if necessary," but cast doubt on Zelenskyy's legitimacy as a negotiating partner.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, addressing reporters on Tuesday, emphasized that while Putin has expressed a willingness to negotiate, the legal foundations of any agreements need to be carefully considered. He noted that the legitimacy of Zelenskyy’s position could be questioned in this context.

Regarding Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union, Peskov affirmed that it is Ukraine’s sovereign right to make such decisions, and Russia does not intend to interfere in Kyiv's internal affairs. However, he made it clear that Russia would establish boundaries concerning military alliances, particularly in relation to NATO.

"Ukraine’s integration into economic and political processes is its prerogative. However, when it comes to defense and military alliances, we have a different position," Peskov remarked. Moscow has repeatedly cited the prevention of Ukraine’s NATO membership as one of the primary objectives of its "special military operation," which it views as a direct threat to Russia's security.

Peskov further highlighted that a lasting and sustainable resolution to the conflict is not possible without taking into account broader security concerns across the continent. This statement is likely to raise alarm in Central and Eastern Europe, where tensions over Russia's actions remain high.

Additionally, Peskov mentioned that discussions in Riyadh could provide more clarity on a potential meeting between Putin and former US President Donald Trump. However, no concrete agreements have been made regarding such talks at this stage.

Since the onset of the invasion in 2022, Putin has consistently indicated a willingness to explore a resolution to the war, which has resulted in Russian forces occupying nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory. While Western intelligence agencies, European leaders, and former US President Joe Biden have voiced skepticism about Putin's intentions for peace, Trump continues to suggest that Putin is serious about seeking an end to the conflict.