Two Killed in High-Speed Bike Crash in Assam's Hojai

Two persons lost their lives in a road accident that took place at Doboka under Assam’s Hojai district on Wednesday night.

Sources informed that the mishap occurred when their high-speed motorcycle crashed into a road divider at Madartoli on the National Highway. Both riders died on the spot due to the impact.

Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased individuals are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the accident happened while the duo was traveling from Nagaon towards Doboka.

