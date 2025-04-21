Two Staffers Injured in Ceiling Collapse at Guwahati Railway Station

Two female railway employees were injured after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the ticket counter on the Paltan Bazar side of Guwahati Railway Station on Monday morning

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 7 AM, injuring staff members identified as Malabika Paul and Belchi Narzary.

Sources said that railway authorities had been informed about the deteriorating condition of the ceiling several months ago, but no action was taken.

There are now allegations of negligence against the concerned department for failing to address the issue in time. The injured women were later administered first aid.

Also Read: Nagaland Youth Held with Cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station