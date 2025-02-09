Nagaland Youth Held with Cannabis at Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a youth from Nagaland and recovered suspected cannabis from his possession at Guwahati Railway Station on Sunday.

Advertisment

Sources said that the youth has been identified as Yepeto Zhimo (27), a resident of Dimapur. He was apprehended by the on-duty GRP personnel at the Entrance/Exit gate of the Guwahati Railway Station.

As per sources, the GRP staff recovered 12 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja), weighing a total of over 14 kg from his possession. Upon questioning, Zhimo disclosed that he had transported the contraband from Meghalaya’s Shillong, with the intention of delivering it in New Delhi.

The GRP has initiated necessary legal actions against the accused.