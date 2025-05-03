Two Years On, Ethnic Wounds Still Fresh in Manipur

Churachandpur district in Manipur observed a complete shutdown on Saturday as the Joint Student Body (JSB) called for a bandh to mark the second anniversary of the ethnic conflict that has gripped the state since 2023. The usually busy streets remained eerily quiet, with shops, markets, and educational institutions staying shut for the day.

The bandh served as a stark reminder of the crisis that began two years ago, leading to widespread violence, dozens of deaths, and the displacement of thousands across the state.

While Churachandpur remained under shutdown, security forces across Manipur maintained strict vigil. According to a press release from Manipur Police, the overall situation in the last 24 hours has remained tense but under control. Security personnel conducted intensive search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable hill and valley regions. Several weapons were seized during these efforts, and one suspected arms smuggler was apprehended.

Efforts to maintain supply chains were also in focus. Authorities ensured the movement of 346 vehicles on National Highway 2 and 158 on National Highway 37, both carrying essential goods. Sensitive stretches of the highways were patrolled by security convoys to ensure safe passage.

The ongoing unrest eventually led to the imposition of President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Though relative calm has returned to some areas, the social and political wounds remain deep.

