Top KYKL Leader Arrested in Guwahati, Handed Over to Manipur Police

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati city police have arrested a top leader of the Manipur-based insurgent group KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup).

The militant, identified as Kongbrailalpam Bisharup, held the position of finance secretary in KYKL and also served as a sergeant in PREPAK (People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak).

According to police sources, Bisharup had frequent contacts with ULFA (Independent), raising concerns about coordinated militant activities in the region. He was apprehended at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport while attempting to enter Assam to finalize an arms supply deal.

Following his arrest, the Guwahati police formally handed him over to Manipur Police for further investigation. The incident has raised fresh alarms about insurgent movements and their cross-border connections in the Northeast.