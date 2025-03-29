UAE Pardons 500 Indian Prisoners Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has pardoned 500 Indian prisoners, taking the total number of Indian nationals released abroad due to the proactive efforts of the Narendra Modi government beyond 10,000.

Advertisment

According to sources, this latest move underscores India’s strong bilateral ties with the Gulf nation and highlights the Modi government’s commitment to securing the release of Indian nationals imprisoned overseas. Since 2014, sustained diplomatic efforts and high-level interventions have ensured the safe return of nearly 10,000 Indian prisoners from various countries.

Officials attribute these successful negotiations to Prime Minister Modi’s personal rapport with global leaders, which has played a pivotal role in securing pardons and commutations for Indian citizens abroad. The latest development further solidifies India’s growing diplomatic influence on the world stage.

Breakdown of Prisoner Releases Due to Indian Diplomatic Efforts:

UAE Pardons Indian Prisoners:

2025: Over 500 Indian prisoners pardoned ahead of Ramzan.

· 2024: 944 Indian prisoners pardoned ahead of Eid Al Fitr and UAE National Day.

· 2023: More than 700 Indians pardoned by UAE authorities.

· 2022: A total of 639 Indians received clemency.

· Total: 2,783 Indian prisoners have been pardoned in the UAE over the years.

Saudi Arabia’s Release of Indian Nationals:

· 2019: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during his visit to India, ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners, marking a major diplomatic success.

Qatar’s Release of Indian Navy Veterans:

· 2023: Diplomatic intervention secured the commutation of death sentences and subsequent release of most of the eight Indian Navy veterans detained in Qatar.

Iran’s Release of Indian Nationals:

· 2024: 77 Indian nationals released.

· 2023: 43 Indians, including 12 fishermen, freed.

Bahrain’s Pardon of Indian Prisoners:

· 2019: During PM Modi’s visit, Bahrain freed 250 Indian prisoners.

Kuwait’s Release of Indian Nationals:

· 2017: After diplomatic talks, the Emir of Kuwait released 22 Indians and reduced sentences for 97 others.

Sri Lanka’s Release of Indian Fishermen:

· Since 2014: 3,697 Indian fishermen have been released following diplomatic negotiations.

Pakistan’s Release of Indian Fishermen & Prisoners :

· Since 2014: India’s diplomatic efforts secured the release of 2,639 fishermen and 71 civilian prisoners from Pakistani custody.

The consistent efforts of the Indian government in securing the release of its citizens underscore the country’s growing diplomatic stature and commitment to the welfare of Indians abroad.