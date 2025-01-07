Umrangso Mine Tragedy: Rescue Mission Halted After Sudden Rainfall

Rescue operations have been halted temporarily at the Umrangso coal mine where unexpected flooding left nine labourers trapped on Monday. As per reports, sudden rainfall forced rescue efforts to be stopped for some time.

This was after a squad of Navy deep divers arrived from Visakhapatnam earlier today with army deep divers already at the site carrying out relief efforts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. The Navy divers, who had gone inside the mine, were pulled out following rainfall which jeopardized the operation.

Sarma previously informed on social media that the water level inside the mine had risen to nearly 100 feet, however, the latest reports from the ground suggest that the levels have gone up further.

The Navy team is now spearheading the rescue efforts. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 7, 2025

Earlier, three workers were confirmed dead after their bodies reportedly floated up in the flooded mine. State and central disaster response teams—SDRF and NDRF—are at the scene, the trapped workers are yet to be rescued.

Arrest Made

Meanwhile, an FIR numbered 02/2025 under sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act has been registered at the Umrangso police station to investigate the matter. The Assam Chief Minister said that prima facie, the mine appeared illegal. One person, Punish Nunisa was also arrested in the case, he informed.

Sarma also spoke to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for assistance in the rescue mission. On Monday, he released a list of the workers trapped in the coal mine, most of whom are from Assam, including one from West Bengal and another from Nepal.

