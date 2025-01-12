Umrangso Tragedy: Grieving Wife of Deceased Miner Shares Pain of Loss

The tragic mining accident that occurred in Assam's Dima Hasao district earlier this month continues to have a devastating impact on the families of the deceased, with rescue operations still underway.

The incident, which took place on January 6, saw nine workers trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine after water inundated the tunnels. As of January 11, four bodies have been recovered, including that of 27-year-old Lijen Magar from Kalamati village in Umrangso, whose wife, Junu Pradhan, is now struggling to cope with the loss of her husband, the sole breadwinner of their family.

Junu, who is left to care for their two-month-old child, expressed her helplessness: "He was the only earning source of our family. I have a 2-month-old child, and I don’t know what will be our future. I am now totally helpless."

In addition to Lijen Magar, three other victims have been identified: Khusi Mohan Rai, 57, from Magergaon in Kokrajhar, Assam, and Sarat Goyary, 37, from Thailapara in Sonitpur, Assam. The first body, that of Ganga Bahadur Shreth from Nepal, was recovered on January 8.

"That day (January 6) was the first working day of the mine and my husband also went to the mine along with other people. I don't know how we will live. How I will grow my child," Junu Pradhan further said.

While the bodies of four victims have been retrieved, five miners remain missing as rescue operations continue. A joint team from the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, and other agencies is working tirelessly at the 3 Kilo Umrangso site. Coal India’s 12-member special rescue team has also arrived to assist in the search, and the de-watering process is ongoing to allow further recovery efforts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the registration of an FIR under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the arrest of one individual, Punish Nunisa, in connection with the incident. The tragedy has drawn widespread attention to the dangers of illegal mining in the region.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the mine collapse, stressing the urgent need for accountability and better mining regulations.

