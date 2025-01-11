Congress MP Urges PM Modi for Investigation into Illegal Mining in Assam

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader, Gaurav Gogoi, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the tragic coal mine accident in Dima Hasao district, Assam, which claimed the lives of several workers. The tragedy occurred on January 6, 2025, at an illegal rat-hole coal mine, where at least 10 workers are believed to have been trapped after water flooded the mine and caused a collapse. The ongoing rescue operations have entered their fifth consecutive day, with no certainty regarding the miners' fate.

Advertisment

Gogoi expressed deep concern over the incident and pointed out that this tragedy is part of a larger, recurring issue with illegal mining in the region. Despite a ban on rat-hole mining by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014 and its retention in 2015, the practice continues to thrive in Assam, with numerous fatal accidents reported over the years. The MP referred to the findings of a 2021 report by the one-man judicial commission led by Justice Brojendra Prasad Katakey, which revealed that illegal mining persists due to weak law enforcement, corruption, and a lack of accountability. The commission also identified that rat-hole mining was flourishing unchecked in Assam's Digboi forest division.

Further, Gogoi noted that the Union government had acknowledged the continued existence of illegal coal mining in Assam's reserve forests, including the Namphai reserve forest and the Saleki proposed reserve forest in the Digboi division. The Assam government had informed the Centre of its awareness about these illegal activities. He highlighted the involvement of local players in illegal mining operations, particularly in areas like Umrangso and Karbi Anglong, where local authorities have failed to take effective action.

The Congress leader stressed the need for an SIT to thoroughly investigate the incident and address the systemic issues behind it. The SIT, according to Gogoi, should look into the illegal operation of the mine and identify those responsible for the tragedy. It must also address the failure to enforce the NGT’s ban on rat-hole mining and examine the complicity of local authorities, including the district administration and police, in allowing these illegal activities to continue.

In addition, Gogoi called for an investigation into the safety standards and working conditions within these mines, which are regularly ignored, resulting in fatal accidents. He emphasized that the scope of the SIT should be expanded to identify and map out other illegal mining sites across Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Upper Assam, where such activities continue unabated. Furthermore, Gogoi urged the investigation to focus on the environmental impact of illegal mining and recommend measures to mitigate the long-term damage to both human lives and the environment.

“The people of Assam, and indeed all of India, deserve to know the truth and see justice done,” Gogoi wrote in his letter. “This must be a turning point in our collective efforts to end illegal mining and protect vulnerable workers from exploitation and harm.”

In conclusion, Gogoi urged Prime Minister Modi to take immediate action and constitute the SIT to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the tragedy. He called on the government to take the necessary steps to end illegal mining and ensure accountability to prevent further loss of life.

Also Read: Coal Mine Tragedy: Assam CM to Visit Umrangso Today