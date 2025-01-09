Umrangso Tragedy: NDRF Pumps Water Overnight to Rescue Trapped Miners

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has ramped up its efforts to rescue eight individuals trapped in a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao since Monday. Water removal operations are underway, with two high-capacity pumps being utilized to drain the flooded mine, allowing manual searches to commence once the water level subsides.

HPS Kandari, Commandant of the 1st Battalion of the NDRF, confirmed that the pumping process would continue overnight. "The process has already started. One pump is operational, and the second is also being deployed. Once the water is removed, we can begin a manual search," Kandari told the media.

Meanwhile, Special Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh revealed that one body was recovered from the bottom of the shaft on Wednesday. He noted that murky and acidic water had hampered visibility during Tuesday's efforts. "Today, four NDRF and Army divers went down and retrieved one body. We have arterial tunnels branching out, and efforts are ongoing to clear the shaft and dewater the area," Singh stated.

The rescue teams are employing advanced equipment, including a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with photography and sonar capabilities, which has conducted initial assessments of the shaft. However, no additional individuals have been located so far. Singh added that Navy divers are now entering the shaft to explore further, with plans to clear the main shaft before venturing into the tunnels.

Commandant Kandari highlighted the challenging nature of the operation, highlighting the hazards posed by the mining equipment and unpredictable conditions underground. "Diving in these circumstances requires specialized expertise due to the uncertainties inside the mine," he said.

