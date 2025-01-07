Rising Waters and Rat Holes: Challenges Deepen in Umrangso Rescue Efforts

In a significant development in the ongoing rescue operations at the coal mine in Umrangso, where nine laborers remain trapped, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday confirmed the involvement of the Indian Navy. He further informed that Coal India Limited will join the operations from Wednesday, following discussions with Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The Chief Minister revealed that water level had risen approximately 100 feet into the mine, complicating the rescue efforts. Initial operations underwater yielded only shoes and sandals, leading rescuers to suspect that the miners might be trapped deeper within "rat holes" in the mine. De-watering efforts are scheduled to commence Tuesday night, with pumps provided by ONGC and additional pumps to be dispatched by Coal India.

"The rescue operation is currently being conducted with the involvement of NDRF, Navy, and Army. From tomorrow, Coal India will also join the efforts. De-watering is essential for the success of the operation," Sarma stated during a media interaction in New Delhi.

Addressing Illegal Mining Concerns

When questioned about the illegal coal mining activities in Dima Hasao and the circumstances under which mining permissions were granted, the Chief Minister highlighted the jurisdictional complexities. He explained that the region falls under the Sixth Schedule, similar to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Karbi Anglong, which limits the state government’s authority to intervene directly.

Nevertheless, the Assam government has instructed the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter. "We are awaiting the findings of the investigation to understand the background of these activities before reaching any conclusions," Sarma added.

The rescue operation remains a challenging task as authorities strive to locate the trapped miners and ensure their safe recovery while addressing the pressing concerns about illegal coal mining in the region.

Meanwhile, Rescue operations have been halted temporarily at the Umrangso coal mine where unexpected flooding left nine labourers trapped on Monday. As per reports, sudden rainfall forced rescue efforts to be stopped for some time.

This was after a squad of Navy deep divers arrived from Visakhapatnam earlier today with army deep divers already at the site carrying out relief efforts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed. The Navy divers, who had gone inside the mine, were pulled out following rainfall which jeopardized the operation.

