Umrangso Tragedy: The Curious Case of Truck Pass for Kanika Hojai

Parallel to the increase in numbers of dead bodies of workers that are recovered from the rat-hole mining site in Assam's Umrangso, Dima Hasao, the demand for bringing Debolal Gorlosa and his wife Kanika Hojai gets sharpened.

Ex MLA of Haflong, Samarjit Haflongbar said in an exclusive statement to Pratidin Time yesterday that Challans (truck passes) are issued by the AMDC (Assam Mineral Development Corporation) for Kanikia Hojai. But those challans are illegally used to extract coal from the mining site where the tragedy occurred yesterday.

Pratidin Time has retrieved a copy a challan in the name of Kanika Hojai which is as below—

It becomes a big question whether the challan issued by AMDC for Kanika Hojai was used for extracting coals from the tragedy sites, as claimed by Haflongbar and others. As of now it remains an allegation and a detailed and impartial enquiry will uncover the facts. Pratidin Time has not yet had the opportunity to verify the details.

A serious allegation against Gorlosa, the CEM of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and Kanika Hojai has gained the ground since yesterday. It was said that the infamous rat hole mine was under their control, but leased in the name of Punish Nunisa, who was arrested yesterday. Nunisa is a relative of Kanika Hojai.

Yesterday, Assam CM also said in his X handle that prima facie it looks like an illegal mining.

