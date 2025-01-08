Umrangso Mine Tragedy: One Body Recovered, Search for Survivors Continue

Intensive rescue operations are underway to save nine individuals trapped in a coal mine at 3 Kilo in Assam’s Umrangso since January 6. Teams from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and other agencies are working relentlessly to rescue the miners.

As of Wednesday morning, one body has been recovered by rescue teams after nearly 24 hours of continuous efforts. Earlier, three workers were confirmed dead, with their bodies discovered floating in the flooded mine. Recovery operations for the remaining victims are ongoing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, through a post on X, informed that 21 Para divers have recovered the body from the bottom of the well.

21 Para divers have just recovered a lifeless body from the bottom of the well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family. https://t.co/y9bUP6tn4H — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 8, 2025

Earlier yesterday, he said that an FIR was registered under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025. The case cites Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, along with Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, pointing to the operation of an illegal mine. One person, identified as Punish Nunisa, has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Chief Minister also sought assistance from Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy. "I also spoke to Hon'ble Union Coal Minister, Shri @kishanreddybjp, seeking assistance for our rescue operation in Umrangsu. He has promptly issued directions to @CoalIndiaHQ to extend full support to the Assam government in this mission. My sincere gratitude to him for his swift response and support," CM Sarma wrote on X.

Deep divers from the Indian Army have entered the mine as part of the rescue efforts, with additional reinforcements from the Navy and Indian Air Force expected to join the mission.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai confirmed that no survivors have been rescued so far despite extensive efforts. Speaking to the media, he said, "The rescue operation is underway...All the teams--SDRF, NDRF, Assam Rifles and the Army--are here. The Navy is also coming. The Indian Air Force is also deployed here... The CM is looking after this situation...All the officials are here and we are making all the efforts to rescue everyone."