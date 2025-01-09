Under PM Modi, India Will Become a Global Economic Power: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing him as a global leader admired worldwide. At a public meeting in Andhra Pradesh, where Modi launched development projects worth a monumental Rs 2 lakh crore, Naidu expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister’s leadership.

“Prime Minister Modi is no longer just an Indian leader. He is a global leader, standing tall among all global figures,” Naidu remarked, drawing loud cheers from the gathered crowd. "Under his leadership, India is on the rise. I am personally inspired by his unwavering commitment to the nation."

Naidu's words of praise were met with a gracious smile from the Prime Minister, who responded with a light-hearted remark: "He hit all sixes in his speech," signaling his approval of Naidu’s statements. The Chief Minister emphasized that Modi’s leadership is integral to India's growing global stature, especially with initiatives like Digital India, Make-in-India, and Skill India, which are transforming the nation.

The TDP leader also noted the resounding success of their alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena in the recent elections, where they secured 164 Assembly seats and 21 MP seats, marking a record 93% strike rate. He reassured the crowd that the alliance will continue to thrive in the future, bolstered by Modi's leadership and the unwavering support of the people.

Naidu highlighted the remarkable development that has taken place under Modi’s guidance, referencing the creation of IIT, IIM, NIT, AIIMS, and more in Andhra Pradesh after the state’s bifurcation. He expressed confidence that, under Modi’s continued leadership, India will soon become one of the world’s top two economies.

The Andhra Pradesh CM also praised Modi’s decision-making, recounting an instance when Google had planned to invest in Visakhapatnam. “When Google raised concerns about future taxation policies, PM Modi assured them that he would protect the business environment. How many leaders would go that far?” Naidu asked.

Addressing the public, Naidu assured that the NDA’s focus on building a poverty-free society would strengthen Andhra Pradesh and propel the state toward double-digit growth. "Today marks the first step towards ensuring no failures for our state. With the support of the NDA, Andhra Pradesh’s future is bright,” he affirmed.

In closing, Naidu invited Modi to visit Amaravati, recalling the Prime Minister’s visit during the city’s foundation-laying ceremony. "Amaravati was once uncertain, but now, with your blessings, we are close to completing it. I look forward to your visit and the grand inauguration of what will be one of India’s finest cities."

Naidu's heartfelt tribute to Modi and the ongoing development initiatives reflect the powerful synergy between the state and central leadership, as both work to transform India into a global powerhouse.