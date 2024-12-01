Union Minister Piyush Goyal Vows Support, Funding For Assam's Tea Industry

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, during his visit to Guwahati on Saturday, held a crucial dialogue with key stakeholders of Assam's tea industry. The meeting brought together representatives from producer associations, labour unions, and consumer groups, who voiced the pressing challenges facing this vital sector.

During the discussion, the Union Minister assured stakeholders of the government's commitment to addressing their concerns. A significant highlight of the meeting was the assurance of funding support for the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of the Tea Research Association (TRA). This 114-year-old institute has been instrumental in the growth of the Assam tea industry but is currently grappling with financial constraints due to a steep reduction in contributions from the tea industry and a cap on funding from the Tea Board.

Joydeep Phukan, Secretary of TRA Tocklai, stressed the institute's struggles, citing difficulties in meeting statutory obligations for employees and retired scientists.

Assam Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma also acknowledged Tocklai's vital contributions to the tea sector despite its financial challenges. While the Assam government has extended support to the institute, the Chief Minister urged the Commerce Ministry to enhance its financial assistance.

Responding to the appeal, Piyush Goyal assured that his ministry would take proactive steps to resolve the institute's financial woes. He suggested exploring funding through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by major players like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Additionally, the minister announced that the 50% margin requirement for upgrading Tocklai’s laboratory would be waived, enabling smoother modernization efforts.

The Union Minister also laid out an ambitious roadmap to position India as the global tea capital. His vision included adopting innovative and sustainable farming practices, diversifying products to benefit small-scale producers, boosting exports of organic and premium tea, skilling young talent, fostering startups, and promoting tea tourism to aid rural development.

CM Sarma, in his address, underscored the significance of tea in Assam’s identity and economy. With nearly 40 lakh individuals directly associated with the sector, he described the tea industry as the lifeblood of the state. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s Tea Workers Scheme, which has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers, with Rs 400 crore directed to Assam. These funds aim to improve the health and education of the tea workforce.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Minister Goyal for his empathetic approach and positive assurances towards resolving the issues raised by the stakeholders. Sarma also emphasized the need for a unified effort to tackle the challenges confronting the industry.

The interactive session saw participation from several notable dignitaries, including Assam’s Minister of Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes Sanjoy Kishan, Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce Kesang Y Sherpa, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, and Deputy Chairman of Tea Board India Saurav Pahari.