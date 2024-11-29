Hemant Soren Forms All-Party Panel to Study Tea Tribes Plight in Assam

In a significant move, hours after taking oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's government approved the formation of an all-party panel to investigate the challenges faced by the "marginalised" tea tribes from Jharkhand living in Assam.

The decision was made during the first Cabinet meeting of Soren's government and is seen as a strategic response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's repeated remarks on the issue during the recent electoral campaign.

Soren, speaking to the media, emphasized that tribes from Jharkhand are increasingly marginalized in Assam, despite their longstanding presence and contributions to the state.

He explained, "A large number of original inhabitants from Jharkhand reside in Assam. To address their concerns, we have decided to form an all-party panel to study the ground situation and submit its findings to the Jharkhand government."

The formation of the panel comes amidst rising political tensions between the JMM-led coalition and the BJP in Jharkhand. Sarma, who was the BJP's election co-in-charge for Jharkhand, had raised concerns about the alleged large-scale infiltration of Muslims from Bangladesh, and the impact it has on the tribal community in Jharkhand.

The tea tribes from Jharkhand, who were brought to Assam by the British to work in tea gardens, have faced significant challenges over the years. Despite their crucial role in Assam's tea industry, they have not been granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, limiting their access to welfare schemes meant for indigenous tribal communities, such as educational scholarships, housing subsidies, and healthcare services. Instead, they are classified as Other Backward Class (OBC), which has restricted their eligibility for such benefits.

Soren, who had earlier raised the issue of the tea tribes in Assam, reiterated his concerns in a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in September. He stated that the tea tribes, who number around 15 to 20 lakh, have been fighting for their rights and recognition as STs. Soren expressed deep concern over their continued marginalization despite their significant contributions to Assam's economy, particularly in the tea sector.

In his letter, Soren appealed to the tea tribes of Jharkhand origin in Assam to return to their homeland, highlighting their struggle for recognition and justice. He stressed the need for their inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes, enabling them to access much-needed welfare benefits.

The JMM-led alliance's decisive victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections last week—securing 56 seats out of 81—further strengthened Soren's resolve to address the issues of his constituency. The newly-formed panel will now conduct a detailed study of the situation and provide a report that will be presented to the Jharkhand government.

As part of a broader initiative, a committee had already been established in October, under the Ministry for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority, and Backward Class Welfare, to examine the plight of tea tribes in Assam and recommend measures for their betterment.

Soren's move is seen as an effort to challenge the narrative pushed by the BJP, particularly Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and advocate for the rights of the Jharkhand-origin tea tribes who continue to face socio-economic hardships.

With this decision, Soren has set the stage for a deeper examination of their grievances and a potential pathway to rectify the longstanding inequities faced by this community.