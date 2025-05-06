Unprovoked Firing by Pakistan Along LoC Continues; India Retaliates

Amid rising tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian Army has responded to continued ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC).

Advertisment

According to an official statement, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire during the night of May 5 and the early hours of May 6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded in a “calibrated and proportionate manner.”

This marks the twelfth consecutive day of such exchanges, with Pakistan initiating small-arms fire from the night of April 25–26. A similar ceasefire violation was reported on the night of May 4–5 in the same sectors.

The ongoing skirmishes come in the wake of a major escalation following the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India has taken several diplomatic and strategic steps, including the closure of its airspace to Pakistani-registered and operated aircraft. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed the issuance of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), restricting Pakistani flights from April 30 to May 23.

On April 29, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) held hotline talks with his Pakistani counterpart, warning against continued ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border.

Also Read: Security Lapse Leads to Deadly Terror Attack on Tourists in Pahalgam