UP Woman Found Hanging in Guwahati Home, Family Alleges Murder by In-Laws

A woman from Uttar Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in Guwahati’s Tarun Nagar. Soruces informed that the deceased, identified as Sangeeta Nishad, was discovered hanging in her home on June 2.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Sangeeta had married Rajesh Kevat, an employee of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), on March 7 this year. Since the marriage, she had been living in Guwahati with her husband’s family.

Following her death, Sangeeta’s family, who rushed to Guwahati from Uttar Pradesh, alleged that she had been mentally harassed by her in-laws since her wedding.

They also said that Sangeeta had reportedly spoken to her brother over the phone on the morning of her death. During the call, she asked him to come and take her back home from Guwahati.

Her family insists that her death was not by suicide and have called it a case of murder. A formal FIR has been filed at the Bhangaagarh Police Station, and police have begun an investigation.

