"PM Didn’t Have the Guts to Call Trump a Liar": RaGa Attacks Modi in Lok Sabha

In a scathing attack during the Lok Sabha debate on 'Operation Sindoor', Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of lacking the political will to effectively counter Pakistan and of tying the hands of the Indian defence forces during the military operation.

Addressing the House, Gandhi said, “If Modi had even 50 per cent of the courage of Smt. Indira Gandhi, he would have stood up to Trump and called him a liar.” Referring to former US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated the ceasefire, Gandhi added, “Trump claimed 29 times that he brokered peace, yet the Prime Minister did not have the guts or courage to deny it.”

Calling the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor a “meek surrender,” the Congress leader said the Modi government informed Pakistan within just half an hour of launching the operation that Indian forces had not targeted military installations and that India did not seek escalation. “Why would any government do that unless it lacked the political will to fight?” Gandhi asked.

He further alleged that the Indian armed forces were denied operational freedom, stating, “Why were our forces and the Indian Air Force instructed not to target Pakistan’s military infrastructure or air defence systems? The answer is simple, the government didn’t have the political will.”

Gandhi also took aim at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech in Parliament, calling it an admission of weakness. “Your own Defence Minister’s statement reflects that you surrendered right after starting the war,” he charged.

Highlighting what he called a major diplomatic failure, the senior Congress leader said, “Despite Pakistan orchestrating a brutal, heartless attack, not a single country in the world condemned it. While nations spoke against terrorism in general, none named Pakistan. That is your diplomatic failure.”

He went on to say that the operation was not just against Pakistan, but against the combined military force of Pakistan and China. “Our soldiers were up against the joint might of the Pakistani and Chinese militaries. I had warned this House earlier about Pakistan-China military fusion, but nobody took it seriously. If you had listened, we might not be in this situation today,” he said.

Sharpening his criticism, Gandhi alleged that the primary motive behind Operation Sindoor was not national security but the image management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The PM has the blood of the Pahalgam terror victims on his hands. It is dangerous for the country when the armed forces are used to protect a Prime Minister’s image,” he said.

“The nation is above your image, your politics, and your PR,” he told the Prime Minister, adding that the armed forces must only be used in the national interest, not for personal optics.

Gandhi also held External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar accountable for what he termed a total diplomatic collapse. “Not a single neighbouring country condemned Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack. And the Pakistan Army Chief, Asim Munir, the mastermind of the attack, was hosted for lunch at the White House by Donald Trump. He even thanked Munir for the ceasefire. This is a shame for India’s diplomacy,” he said.

Asserting that India needs leadership rooted in courage and national interest, Gandhi concluded by calling for humility and dignity in governance, especially in matters involving national security and the armed forces.

