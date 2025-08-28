Trump Adviser Links India to Russia-Ukraine War, Calls It ‘Modi’s War’

Soon after the US slapped a massive 50% tariff on Indian goods, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro called the Russia-Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war,” alleging that India’s continued purchase of Russian energy was sustaining Moscow’s military aggression. He added that New Delhi could receive a 25% reduction in US tariffs if it stops buying discounted Russian crude.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Navarro singled out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “I call it Modi’s war because, in part, the road to peace runs through New Delhi.”
Trump Tariffs Hit India
The comments came shortly after Trump’s 50% tariff on Indian goods went into effect on Wednesday, a move the US President tied to New Delhi’s ongoing purchases of Russian oil. This new levy doubles the 25% duty that had been imposed earlier this month.
Navarro asserted that Moscow was using the revenue from India’s “discounted” crude imports to “fund its war machine,” which, he argued, has placed additional demands on US resources through Kyiv’s requests for arms and financial support.
“Everyone in America is losing because of India’s actions,” Navarro said. “Consumers, businesses, and workers all suffer—jobs are lost, factories shut, incomes and wages are hit. On top of that, taxpayers bear the burden because we’re effectively funding Modi’s war.”
Tariff Concessions
“India could get a 25% reduction tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and stops fueling the war machine,” Navarro said.
The 50% tariff on Indian goods is the highest reciprocal levy the US has ever imposed on any Asian country. It will impact over 55% of Indian exports to the United States, India’s largest export market. While key items such as electronics and pharmaceuticals have been temporarily exempted, the duties are hitting numerous labor-intensive sectors, including textiles and jewelry.
US Trade Woes
“What’s troubling to me is the arrogance of the Indians,” Navarro said. “They claim, ‘Oh, we don’t have high tariffs. It’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want.’ India, you’re the world’s largest democracy—act like one.”
The US went ahead with punitive tariffs on India despite months of negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. Although India was among the first countries to engage in tariff talks with the Trump administration, no agreement has been reached so far.
Navarro accused New Delhi of aiding Moscow’s war effort. “By buying discounted Russian oil, Russia uses that money to fuel its war machine and kill more Ukrainians,” he said, echoing similar remarks made by President Trump.
India’s Stance
India has defended its Russian oil imports, arguing they are essential to keeping energy prices low and stabilizing its domestic market, while describing the US’s tariffs as “unjustified.”
It is the only major economy targeted by what Trump has termed “secondary tariffs,” even though China is also a significant purchaser of Russian crude.
Historically, India relied more on the Middle East and was not a major importer of Russian crude. That changed in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Group of Seven nations’ introduction of a $60-per-barrel price cap aimed at limiting Moscow’s oil revenue while keeping global supplies flowing. US officials have acknowledged that India’s access to discounted Russian oil was a result of this mechanism.
