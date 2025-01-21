Trump Reverses Biden’s Policies with New Executive Orders on Immigration and Energy

As Donald Trump assumes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States, he has signed a series of executive orders that set the tone for his presidency. These orders are aimed at rolling back some of the policies implemented by his predecessor, Joe Biden, and focusing on key issues such as immigration, energy production, and national security.

Here’s a full list of the executive orders signed by Trump:

Combatting Consumer Inflation: Signed a symbolic memorandum directing federal agencies to address inflation. Reversed Biden-Era Regulations: Eased restrictions on oil and natural gas production, particularly in Alaska. Imposition of Tariffs: Promised 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting February 1, with additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Renaming of the Gulf: Renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." Restoring "Mount McKinley": Reverted Denali’s name back to "Mount McKinley" to honor "American greatness." Flags at Full Height: Ordered flags to fly at full height on future Inauguration Days following the death of former President Jimmy Carter. Reversal of Immigration Policies: Rolled back Biden-era immigration orders, reinstating Trump’s first-term policy of prioritizing the deportation of undocumented individuals. National Emergency at the Border: Declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and deployed U.S. troops to restrict refugees and asylum seekers. Remain in Mexico Policy: Promised to restart the policy requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico during U.S. hearings. Ending Birthright Citizenship: Pledged to end birthright citizenship, though facing constitutional challenges. Termination of CBP One App: Ended the CBP One app that facilitated legal entry for migrants. U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement: Officially withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement again. Energy Emergency Declaration: Declared an energy emergency and promised to expand fossil fuel drilling, eliminating Biden's electric vehicle mandate. Federal Hiring Freeze: Halted federal hiring except for the military and other unspecified government sectors. Frozen Federal Regulations: Frozen the implementation of new federal regulations. Political Appointee Proposal: Proposed reclassifying certain federal employees as political appointees to make them easier to terminate. Department of Government Efficiency: Empowered the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, to recommend cuts to government programs and spending. Termination of Federal DEI Programs: Ended federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and directed a review of related initiatives. Rollback of Transgender Protections: Rolled back transgender protections, recognizing only two biological sexes (male and female). Segregation Mandate in Federal Institutions: Mandated segregation in federal prisons, migrant shelters, and rape victim facilities based on biological sex. Prohibited Funding for Gender Transition Services: Stopped federal funding for gender transition services. End of Federal Prosecutions for Political Opponents: Ended federal prosecutions of individuals considered "political opponents" of the Biden administration. Pardon for Jan. 6 Defendants: Pardoned 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. TikTok Operations: Signed an executive order to allow TikTok to operate for an additional 75 days. Exit from World Health Organization: Ordered the U.S. to officially exit the World Health Organization. Free Speech Protection: Prohibited federal officers from abridging the free speech rights of American citizens. Investigation into Free Speech Violations: Directed the attorney general to investigate free speech violations during the Biden administration. Designation of Drug Cartels as Terrorists: Designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Suspension of Foreign Aid: Suspended U.S. foreign assistance for 90 days pending reviews. Support for Lethal Injection: Directed the attorney general to assist states in obtaining lethal injection drugs for executions.

It is to be noted that Trump's executive orders reflect his agenda of reversing key policies from the Biden administration and prioritizing national security, energy production, and immigration control. While executive orders grant presidents significant authority, their impact can vary and may face legal challenges.

Earlier, during his first term, Trump signed 220 executive orders, while Biden had signed 160 by December 20, 2024. Signing such orders is a common practice for incoming presidents to quickly implement their policy priorities, bypassing the need for Congressional approval. However, their effectiveness can be limited, particularly when challenged in court.

