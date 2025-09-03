US Says India May Cut Down Russian Oil Imports as Pressure Builds

Indian refiners may be preparing to scale back purchases of Russian crude, according to US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, who linked the move to “sustained American pressure” during a recent two-week intelligence mission to South Asia.

Fitzpatrick, who chairs the CIA Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said his delegation held high-level discussions in India with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, senior officials, and National Security Advisors. He claimed those talks have led to “early signals” that India could reduce imports of Russian oil, an outcome Washington has long been pressing for.

“This is a consequential shift that directly undermines Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement issued Tuesday. He argued that the shift, if carried forward, would align New Delhi more closely with what he described as “the cause of freedom.”

The comments come amid rising economic tensions, with the US recently imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, an additional 25 per cent of which, Fitzpatrick said, was tied to India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian crude.

During his visit to New Delhi, the Congressman also toured the US Embassy, met with diplomatic and security staff, and paid a visit to the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He was accompanied by Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, also a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Beyond India, the delegation travelled to Pakistan and Nepal, where the focus was on counterterrorism, regional security cooperation, and strengthening bilateral intelligence ties. In Islamabad, Fitzpatrick said he met senior US officials as well as representatives from the UK, Australia, and Ukraine, in talks aimed at boosting counterterrorism coordination and building new channels of intelligence sharing.

In Kathmandu, the Congressman met with embassy officials and described efforts to counter “malign foreign influence” and reinforce democratic governance as central to America’s role in South Asia.

“Across India, Pakistan, and Nepal, these engagements strengthened cooperation with key partners, advanced intelligence transparency, and reaffirmed America’s role as a stabilising force in the region,” Fitzpatrick said.

