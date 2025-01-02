US: Shooting Outside Queens Nightclub Leaves 10 Wounded

Ten individuals were wounded in a shooting outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens, late Wednesday night while waiting to attend a private event, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 pm when a group of about 15 people, aged 16 to 20, were standing outside the nightclub. NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera reported during a Thursday news conference that four men approached the crowd on foot, with three or four of them opening fire.

An estimated 30 shots were fired before the assailants fled the scene on foot. They were later seen entering a sedan with out-of-state license plates.

“There is zero tolerance for these senseless shootings,” Rivera stated.

The victims, comprising six females and four males, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Footage shared on social media showed a large police presence and multiple ambulances outside the nightclub following the incident.

While the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, Rivera clarified, “This is not terrorism.”

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

