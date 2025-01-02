US Army Veteran Inspired by ISIS Kills 15 in New Orleans Rampage

New Orleans witnessed a horrific act of violence on New Year’s Day when Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US Army veteran, drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. The suspect, who later exchanged gunfire with police, was killed on the scene. Investigations revealed chilling details about his motives and potential connections to terrorism.

FBI Uncovers Disturbing Evidence

President Joe Biden, addressing the nation from Camp David, disclosed that hours before the attack, Jabbar had posted videos on social media proclaiming his inspiration from the Islamic State (ISIS) and expressing a desire to kill. The FBI confirmed the presence of the ISIS flag in the electric Ford F-150 pickup truck Jabbar used during the attack. Explosives were also found in the vehicle, further heightening fears of a well-coordinated act of terror.

“The FBI is working diligently to determine Jabbar’s potential associations with terrorist organizations,” Biden said. “The investigation is active, and we urge the public not to jump to conclusions.”

Jabbar, a Texas native and former active-duty Army soldier, also served in the Army Reserve until a few years ago. Law enforcement agencies are now scrutinizing his military history and possible radicalization.

Mayhem on Bourbon Street

The festive Bourbon Street turned into a scene of devastation as the truck ploughed through the crowd. Witnesses described the horror.

“It was like a movie scene,” said Zion Parsons, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi. “Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering.” Parsons lost his friend, Nikyra Dedeaux, in the tragedy.

Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick of the New Orleans Police Department condemned the attack, calling it “not just an act of terrorism, but pure evil.” She explained that Jabbar had bypassed safety measures designed to protect pedestrians, demonstrating his intent to maximize carnage.

Possible Co-Conspirators

FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan stated that authorities believe Jabbar was not acting alone. Surveillance footage showed three men and a woman placing an explosive device near the scene, though their identities and connection to Jabbar remain unclear. Investigators found multiple improvised explosives, including pipe bombs concealed in coolers, wired for remote detonation.

Law enforcement recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle from Jabbar, raising concerns about the scale of his preparation for violence.

President Biden Addresses the Nation

In a heartfelt statement, President Biden extended his condolences to the victims and their families. “Our nation grieves with you as you mourn and heal,” he said. “There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on our nation’s communities.”

A Second Incident in Las Vegas

Hours later, a Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel raised additional concerns. The vehicle, carrying what appeared to be fireworks or a bomb in its bed, exploded, injuring seven people and killing the driver. Police are investigating any potential links between the two incidents. President Biden noted there was “nothing to report” connecting the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion at this time.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, confirmed that the Cybertruck explosion was unrelated to the vehicle itself, attributing it to external devices. However, he speculated that the incidents might both be acts of terrorism, noting that both vehicles were rented through Turo, a car-sharing marketplace.

It is to be noted that the tragic events have left the nation shaken as authorities work to uncover the full scope of the attacks. In the meantime, Bourbon Street’s vibrant atmosphere has been replaced by mourning and reflection as the city of New Orleans begins the process of healing.