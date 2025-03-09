Veteran Burglary Gang Busted in Guwahati, Stolen Goods Recovered

A veteran burglary gang was busted by the Basistha Police in Guwahati within eight hours of a reported house break-in, leading to the arrest of five individuals and the recovery of stolen household items.

Advertisment

The case was registered as Basistha PS Case No. 147/25, U/S 331(4)/305(a) of BNS, following an FIR lodged by a resident of Uttam Path in Basistha area.

According to the complaint, on March 7, while the complainant and his family were away in Tihu, unidentified miscreants broke into their residence and stole various valuables, including a Sony TV, brass utensils, sanitary items, and clothes. The crime came to light when a neighbor informed the complainant over the phone, following which a report was also made via a 112 emergency call.

Acting swiftly, police apprehended five suspects, identified as Suman Basumatary from Udalguri, Bishal Das from Goalpara, Nandeshwar Rohang from Basistha, Deep Bania from Sipajhar, and Vivek Brahma from Lalmati. Based on their leads, officers recovered several stolen items, including bell metal plates and bowls, steel taps, brass glasses, and burglary tools from a jungle area in Patarkuchi

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining stolen items and identify any additional associates involved. Further investigation is on.

Also Read: Guwahati: Burglary at Basistha Press Club, 3 Apprehended