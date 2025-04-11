‘Was in Mumbai on 26/11, Moved Hotels Last Minute,’ Assam CM Shares Chilling Recollection

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reflected on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, recalling that he was in the city on the fateful night. He stated that the return of terror accused Tahawwur Rana to Indian soil has instilled a renewed sense of confidence.

Advertisment

"On the night of 26/11, I was in Mumbai and scheduled to stay at the Taj. But as destiny would have it, I moved to another hotel at the last minute due to a change in plans. The horror of that night, however, has stayed with me forever. I vividly remember watching the NSG operation unfold, and a single thought kept echoing in my mind ~ Karma will one day catch up with the masterminds of this attack," CM Sarma posted on X.

On the night of 26/11, I was in Mumbai and scheduled to stay at the Taj. But as destiny would have it, I moved to another hotel at the last minute due to a change in plans.



The horror of that night, however, has stayed with me forever. I vividly remember watching the NSG… https://t.co/aj16qhxbHB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 11, 2025

Referring to Rana’s extradition, the Chief Minister said that those conspiring against India would now think twice before attempting an attack. "Sixteen years later, seeing Tahawwur Rana back on Indian soil brings not just a sense of closure, but also renewed confidence. With decisive leadership at the helm, those plotting against India will think twice before daring to strike," he added.

Tahawwur Rana, who was extradited from the US, was brought to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters late Thursday. He will remain in NIA custody for 18 days for extensive questioning regarding the full conspiracy behind the 2008 attacks.

The anti-terror agency has presented compelling evidence, including emails sent by Rana, to justify his police custody. The agency argued in court that custodial interrogation is crucial to uncovering the larger terror plot. Officials will also examine Rana's role in orchestrating the attacks.

According to NIA, Rana was closely linked to the planning of the attacks. As part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, had discussed the operation with Rana before visiting India. Anticipating challenges, Headley had emailed Rana details about his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.

Rana was held in judicial custody in the US under the India-US Extradition Treaty before his extradition was approved. After exhausting all legal options to block the move, he was finally sent back to India.

Also Read: 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Handed Over to NIA for 18-Day Custody