WATCH: Drunk Youths Assault Security Guards Outside Guwahati Bar For Speaking Hindi

A group of intoxicated youths allegedly assaulted two security guard outside a popular bar in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area late on the night of August 3, reportedly over speaking hindi.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Times Square Complex, where an argument turned violent.

According to reports, the group, comprising young men and women, got into a heated exchange with the security guards over a seemingly trivial issue. Things quickly escalated, and the guard was physically attacked by the group in full public view.

Soon after the incident, the guard lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station, but no arrests have been made so far. Police are yet to trace the accused, despite CCTV cameras being present in the area. Moreover, a video of the assault has also surfaced where the youths are seen mercilessly assaulting the security guards with blows and kicks.

One of the security guards recounted the incident, saying they were on duty around 9:40 p.m. when traffic began to pile up in the parking area. "I was trying to manage the cars when a red Swift slightly hit me from behind. I turned and asked, ‘Mujhe gaadi se kyun maara?’."

"...and because I spoke in Hindi, they assumed I wasn't from here. They started questioning where I was from. A girl sitting inside the car hurled abuses at me. Moments later, the group stepped out and began attacking me. Even the girl joined in and assaulted me physically," he added.

He also alleged that following the incident, the accused deactivated their Instagram profiles, possibly in an attempt to avoid identification.

Sources informed that both victims hail from Karbi Anglong district and are currently working as security guards in Guwahati while continuing their studies. The job helps them support their families back home. Following the assault, both guards are said to be physically injured and emotionally shaken, as they continue to wait for justice.

As of now, the case remains under investigation.

