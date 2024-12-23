What Is Dinga Dinga Virus Affecting Women In Uganda?

A mysterious illness has surfaced in Uganda's Bundibugyo district, predominantly affecting women and girls. Patients exhibit symptoms such as high fever and uncontrollable shaking, a condition locally referred to as "Dinga Dinga," meaning "shaking like dancing."

According to Deccan Herald, approximately 300 individuals have been affected so far. No fatalities have been reported, and the illness is being treated with antibiotics. Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer, stated, “There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease. We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week. I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district.”

While the disease remains confined to Bundibugyo, samples from affected individuals have been sent to Uganda’s health ministry for analysis, though an official diagnosis has yet to be confirmed, as per India Today.

Historical Parallels

This outbreak has drawn comparisons to the “Dancing Plague of 1518” in Strasbourg, Alsace, during the Holy Roman Empire. The historical incident saw individuals dance uncontrollably in the streets for days without music, unable to stop their erratic movements, even in houses of worship.

Health Challenges for Ugandan Women

Uganda continues to grapple with maternal health challenges, with a maternal mortality rate of 440 deaths per 1,00,000 live births, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Causes include unsafe abortions, obstetric complications, infections, and pregnancy-related conditions like malaria and anaemia.

Despite these challenges, women’s healthy life expectancy in Uganda has improved significantly, rising to 58.9 years in 2021 from 43.5 years in 2000, reflecting progress in public health initiatives.