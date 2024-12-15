India Achieves Milestone in Malaria Control with 69% Drop in Cases and Deaths: WHO Report

India has made significant strides in combating malaria, achieving a 69% reduction in both cases and deaths, according to the latest World Malaria Report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The report reveals that India officially exited the high burden high incidence (HBHI) group in 2024, owing to substantial progress in reducing malaria incidence and mortality in its high-endemic states.

From 2017 to 2023, India’s estimated malaria cases decreased from 64 lakh to 20 lakh, marking a 69% decline. Similarly, malaria deaths dropped from 11,100 to 3,500, a 68% decrease. Despite these advancements, India still accounts for half of the estimated malaria cases in the Southeast Asia region, which collectively contributes to 1.5% of the global malaria burden.

Between 2000 and 2023, India reduced malaria cases by 82.4%, from 2.28 crore in 2000 to 20 lakh in 2023. This reduction in incidence was even more striking, with a decrease of 87% from 17.7 to 2.3 cases per 1,000 population at risk.

The WHO report recognized India’s efforts, highlighting the crucial role of community health workers, particularly women, in reaching remote populations and significantly lowering malaria cases.

These workers provide vital support, especially for female patients who face social and cultural barriers to accessing healthcare services.

Globally, the number of malaria deaths remained high at 5.97 lakh in 2023, compared to 5.78 lakh in 2015. Despite progress, the report cautioned that the global malaria target for 2030 is currently off track, urging increased investments and action in high-burden countries, particularly in Africa.

In India, Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) coverage dropped in 2023, with 30 lakh fewer people protected compared to 2022. However, the targeted IRS coverage reached 88.4% of those at risk, despite the overall population coverage being low at 1.6%.

The WHO's findings emphasize the continuing global malaria challenge, especially in high-burden African countries, where young children and pregnant women remain most vulnerable to the disease.