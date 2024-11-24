WHO Reaffirms M-Pox as Public Health Emergency Amid Surge in Cases Worldwide

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that M-Pox will continue to be classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to a surge in cases and the virus's ongoing geographic spread.

The high-alert status first declared in August, was reaffirmed following a meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee, reports said on Friday.

Explaining the decision, WHO highlighted the pressing concerns associated with the outbreak. "Rising case numbers, the continuing geographic spread, and the need for a cohesive response have made it essential to maintain this emergency status," the organisation stated.

The resurgence of M-Pox, particularly the spread of the clade Ib variant, has extended beyond its origin in the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring African countries, Europe, and Asia. Confirmed cases of this variant have been reported in nations including the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and India, underscoring the global scale of the outbreak.

M-Pox, a viral disease transmitted through close contact, manifests with flu-like symptoms and lesions. While usually mild, it can be fatal, especially in regions with inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Over 46,000 suspected cases have been reported in Africa this year, with more than 1,000 suspected deaths, mostly in Congo.

This renewed PHEIC declaration follows earlier alerts concerning a separate strain during the 2022-2023 outbreak. In response to the escalating situation, the WHO has expanded vaccine authorisations to counter the spread. Bavarian Nordic's M-Pox vaccine was approved earlier this year, with Japan's KM Biologics vaccine added to the emergency-use list in September.