WhatsApp E-Challan Scam On The Rise | Know How To Save Yourself

In an era where digital fraud is rapidly evolving, a new scam has emerged, targeting unsuspecting individuals through WhatsApp messages. The WhatsApp e-challan scam involves cybercriminals impersonating traffic authorities and sending fake e-challan notices to victims. These messages typically contain details like a challan number, vehicle number, and fine amount, with a link encouraging the recipient to pay the fine. However, when clicked, the link redirects victims to a fraudulent site where the payment goes directly to the scammers, not the authorities.

Advertisment

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through its Information Security Awareness (ISEA) program, has issued an advisory warning the public about the rise of such scams. It urges people to stay vigilant and be cautious when dealing with unsolicited messages related to traffic fines.

To differentiate between real and fake e-challans, recipients should always verify the sender’s details. Genuine e-challans will come from official government websites, such as "https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/". Any discrepancies in the URL or suspicious-looking links, like "echallanparivahan.in", should be considered red flags. Additionally, fake e-challans often contain errors like spelling mistakes, incorrect vehicle details, or poor formatting.

Experts advise that individuals should refrain from clicking on payment links in unsolicited messages. Instead, they should visit trusted government platforms like the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways website or use the "mParivahan" app to verify the authenticity of the challan. For further confirmation, contacting the local RTO through official channels is recommended. By adhering to these precautionary measures, individuals can safeguard themselves against the growing threat of e-challan scams.