Dating App Scandal: Photos of Women Misused in Exploitation Network

Guwahati has been rocked by allegations of an organized network operating through dating apps, where photos of young women, are being misused for illicit activities. The racket, reportedly managed by a group operating out of a unisex salon in the city, has been accused of exploiting the photographs to negotiate sexual transactions.

According to sources, the network uses WhatsApp to share images of various women with potential clients. Victims, including journalists and women from other professional fields, have come forward to lodge complaints, citing unauthorized use of their photos on these platforms.

The perpetrators allegedly download images from social media platforms to expand their illicit operations. Following multiple complaints, the Cybercrime branch of the police has launched an investigation into the matter.

One accused, identified as Sajida Majida Rahman, has been named in connection with the case. The authorities are intensifying efforts to dismantle the network and bring those responsible to justice.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the city, raising concerns over privacy violations and the safety of personal information shared online. Police have urged individuals to remain vigilant about their social media activity and report suspicious incidents promptly.

