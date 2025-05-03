When Dhaka hands off with 'occupy northeast India' comment

As India continues its assertiveness against Pakistan for the covert support to cross border terrorism, a Bangladeshi ex-military officer’s comment sparked a major controversy as he opined that Dhaka should occupy northeast India if the Union government in New Delhi adopts a military aggression against Islamabad. But his over ambitious comment was short lived as the interim government of Bangladesh made distance from it. The caretaker government, led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, clarified that the statement made by ALM Fazlur Rahman, head of the commission probing the 2009 Border Guard Bangladesh killings, was an entirely personal view.
“Government of Bangladesh wishes to clarify that the recent remarks made by Major General ALM Fazlur Rahman (retired) on his personal social media account were expressed solely in a personal capacity,” said the foreign ministry, adding that the comments do not reflect the position or policies of the government and as such it neither endorses nor shares such rhetoric in any form or manner. The ministry also stated that Bangladesh remains firmly committed to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence of all nations. The former head of Bangladesh Rifles (currently BDR) also suggested that Dhaka should discuss with the China government for a joint military system.
Meanwhile, the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives to Islamist terrorists on 22 April 2025, compelled New Delhi to mount all kinds of pressure on Islamabad for its continued patronage to terrorists in disruptive activities inside the picturesque Kashmir valley for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently sent a stern message to Islamabad with major diplomatic offensives including the closure of integrated Attari-Wagah border check-post (between India and Pakistan), exemption of visa service to Pakistani nationals and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which was signed in Karachi by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan President Mohammed Ayub Khan.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had already taken over the case and started its probe. The security forces demolished at least nine houses belonging to the terrorists suspected to be involved with the Pahalgam brutal attack and also detained nearly 2,000 local people presumably as sympathizers to the rebels of Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (a UN-designated terrorist outfit), which promptly claimed responsibility for the cowardly attack. Nearly one thousand Pakistani nationals left for their country through Attari-Wagah check-post and many Indians also returned back till it was fully closed on 1 May.
Islamabad also vowed to respond to any retaliation from the Indian side and shut its airspace to all India owned and operated planes. New Delhi reciprocated by deciding to close the airspace for all Pakistani flights. Islamabad also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, issued to Indian nationals and ordered them to leave the country immediately. Earlier New Delhi withdrew visas of all Pakistani nationals with exception in some cases only and asked them to go back urgently. Authentic sources claim that nearly 25,000 Pakistani people were residing in India, where some brides were identified, living for decades but never tried to get Indian citizenship.
Soon after Union home minister Amit Shah asked all State chief ministers to take actions against the Pakistani nationals taking shelter in their respective places, an unusual story broke out. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Nishikant Dubey made an astonishing claim that India is giving shelter to over five lakh Pakistani women, married to Indians, but without citizenship. The outspoken Parliamentarian even termed the phenomenon as ‘a new face of Pakistani terrorism in India’, as those women (with long-term visa) avoided applying for Indian citizenship, but never left behind grabbing benefits of various welfare schemes meant for deserving Indian dwellers.
The Indian diasporas around the world organised protest-demonstrations against the targeted killing of Hindu tourists in Kashmir. In a sincere show of unity and resilience, members of the Indian community in various countries came together urging New Delhi to take appropriate actions against the terrorists and their supporters. Holding national tri-colour and placards, the participants in London, Paris, Zurich, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Melbourne, etc chanted slogans like Pakistan Murdabad, Bharat Mata Ki Joi, Hindu Lives Matter and also urged the international community to speak up against terrorism and support the initiative to promote peace, harmony and progress across the globe.
Amid all development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the central government to accord the status of a martyr to those killed in Pahalgam. The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha stood with the families of Pahalgam terror attack victims in their grief and requested PM Modi to respect the sentiment of the bereaved families. On the other hand, the evolving situation compelled Islamabad to postpone foreign minister Ishaq Dar’s scheduled visit to Dhaka on April 27-28. Dar, who also serves as the deputy to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was expected to enhance the increasing Dhaka-Islamabad relation (read anti-New Delhi enterprise) with various bilateral initiatives.
Also Read: ‘Don’t Want People Going Against Muslim, Kashmiris’-Wife Of Navy Officer Killed in Pahalgam
