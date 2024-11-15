Why Is Dominica Conferring PM Modi With Its Highest Civilian Honour?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to receive the Commonwealth of Dominica’s highest national accolade, the Dominica Award of Honour, in recognition of his significant contributions to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and his role in strengthening the bilateral ties between India and Dominica. The award will be presented by Dominica's President, Sylvanie Burton, during the India-CARICOM Summit 2024, which will take place from November 19-21 in Georgetown, Guyana.

According to the Prime Minister's Office of Dominica, PM Modi's support in providing 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Dominica in February 2021 was instrumental during the peak of the pandemic. The PM's gesture is described as “a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours."

The award also acknowledges India’s ongoing assistance to Dominica in various sectors, including healthcare, education, and information technology, under the leadership of PM Modi. Additionally, the award recognizes his efforts in promoting global climate resilience and sustainable development.

Dominica's Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, expressed that the award reflects the nation’s gratitude for PM Modi’s solidarity with both Dominica and the broader Caribbean region. Skerrit described PM Modi as a “true partner,” particularly during the global health crisis, and emphasized the strong and growing ties between the two nations.

In his response to the award, PM Modi underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflict. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to working alongside Dominica and the Caribbean to tackle these issues.

India and Dominica have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1981. The two countries share trade links, with India exporting pharmaceutical products, textiles, and food products to Dominica, while Dominica exports mainly scrap metals to India. Additionally, Dominica has waived visa requirements for Indian nationals visiting for tourism or business purposes, while India has approved e-Tourist Visas for Dominican citizens.

Dominica, known as the "Nature’s Island of the Caribbean" for its lush landscapes, has a population of approximately 72,000. The Indian community in Dominica is mainly composed of business families, professionals, and faculty members from Ross Medical University.

