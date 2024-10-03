Caribbean Premier League Winners List 2024

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has established itself as one of the most exciting T20 cricket leagues in the world, showcasing top talent from the Caribbean and around the globe. Since its inception in 2013, the tournament has grown in stature, with thrilling matches and breathtaking performances that have captivated cricket fans. Teams like Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs have dominated the league, delivering memorable moments year after year.

As we dive into the past winners of the CPL, it’s clear that the competition has been fierce, with several teams making their mark on the league. This blog will provide a detailed look at the CPL winners, runners-up, and some standout performances from each season. From the high-scoring finales to nerve-wracking matches, CPL has offered cricket at its finest.

Caribbean Premier League 2024

The 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been nothing short of thrilling, with some intense matches leading to the final stages of the tournament. Held at the iconic Providence Stadium in Guyana, fans have witnessed dramatic encounters as teams battle for the coveted CPL title.

Eliminator Match (02 October 2024):

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) faced Barbados Royals (BR) in a match heavily influenced by weather conditions. TKR posted 168-3 in 19.1 overs. However, due to bad light, the second innings was reduced to 5 overs, with the DLS method setting a target of 60 runs. The Barbados Royals chased it down with ease, reaching 64-1 in just 4.2 overs, winning by 9 wickets. David Miller scored 50 runs in just 17 balls, making the match in favour of Barbados.

Qualifier 1 (03 October 2024):

In another match affected by the DLS method, Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) clashed with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). SLK set a solid total of 198-5 in their 20 overs. GAW could only manage 106-4 in 13 overs before rain intervened, and SLK were declared winners by 15 runs (DLS method).

Upcoming Matches: Qualifier 2 (05 October 2024): Guyana Amazon Warriors will face Barbados Royals in a critical match to determine the second finalist. Final (07 October 2024): The winner of Qualifier 2 will meet Saint Lucia Kings in the final showdown at Providence Stadium.



Fans are eagerly awaiting the final matches to see who will lift the CPL 2024 trophy!

CPL Winners & Runners-Up List (2013 to 2024)

Here’s a look at the teams that have clinched the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title from 2013 to 2024: