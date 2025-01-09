Woman Dies Mysteriously in Guwahati, Man Unaccounted For

In a chilling incident in Guwahati’s Tarun Nagar locality, the lifeless body of a young woman was found in her rented accommodation under mysterious circumstances.

The woman, identified as Pratiksha Sharma, originally from Assam’s Tinsukia district, had been working in the city. Sources confirm that she was employed with a major conglomerate.

What has added to the mystery is the fact that a young man was seen in the vicinity of her room until around 11 PM the previous night, raising questions about his involvement. However, the identity of the man remains unknown, and the police are yet to question him.

CCTV footage reveals the man entering the room, but the details of his interactions with the woman are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities trying to piece together the puzzle surrounding her tragic death.