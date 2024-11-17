Body Found with Injuries at GMCH, Family Alleges Foul Play

A shocking incident has come to light at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the body of an individual was found under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased identified as Maneshwar Boro, who had been staying at GMCH for several days to attend to a family member receiving treatment, was reported missing on the night of November 16. His family had visited GMCH for the patient’s care, and Boro had been staying on the premises to provide support. However, on that fateful night, he disappeared without a trace.

Panic-stricken family members immediately notified the Bhangagarh Police Station when they could not locate him. Early the next morning, his lifeless body was discovered near the Medicine Department of the hospital, sparking suspicions of foul play.

The victim’s body bore visible signs of trauma, with injuries evident on his face, hands, and legs. This has fueled his family’s suspicion that he was brutally attacked and killed. Authorities have since moved the body to the GMCH morgue for further examination.

Police are currently investigating the case, while a post-mortem examination scheduled for tomorrow is expected to shed light on whether this tragedy was the result of an accident or a deliberate act of violence. Following the autopsy, the body will be transported to Boro’s hometown in Rangia for final rites.