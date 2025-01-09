Guwahati: Protests Erupt as JJM Workers Decry Unfulfilled Promises

Thousands of workers employed under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) staged a powerful protest at Hengrabari in Guwahati on Thursday, voicing their growing frustration over unfulfilled promises, denied rights, and the lack of job regularization. The demonstration saw workers, known as Jal Mitras, surrounding the headquarters of the Public Health Department, prompting authorities to deploy police forces to maintain order.

The protestors, hailing from various districts of Assam, expressed their discontent over the government's failure to fulfill commitments made to them despite their crucial role in ensuring a steady water supply to rural communities.

One of the protestors revealed the depth of their frustration, saying, “Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had promised that the Chief Minister would make a significant announcement for all Jal Mitra employees on January 1. But since the New Year, several schemes have been introduced for other departments, with no mention of us. It feels like these promises were made just to placate us temporarily. A state cannot function on unfulfilled promises.”

Another protester highlighted the lack of recognition for their work, saying, “We are the ones working directly with the people, ensuring they have access to water, but our contributions are ignored.”

The workers also criticized the bureaucratic maze they are trapped in while trying to address their concerns. Every attempt to engage with Minister Baruah’s office leads to being redirected to various departments, with no resolution in sight. “We are sent from the Panchayat office to the Users Committee, and the cycle repeats. We feel invisible,” a worker said, adding that they would not resume work until their voices were heard and their demands met.

The protest also brought to light allegations of corruption within the Jal Jeevan Mission, with workers accusing higher officials of misappropriating funds meant for their welfare. “There are colleagues who have worked for over a decade without proper payment. While we struggle, higher officials are misusing the funds that are meant for us,” one worker claimed.

Jal Mitras, the temporary employees of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, have long been demanding better working conditions, recognition, and job regularization. This protest, organized in collaboration with the PHE Workers' Union, marks the latest in a series of demonstrations expressing the workers’ deep dissatisfaction with the government’s response to their concerns.

With over 13,000 Jal Mitras currently working under the JJM, these protests reflect the mounting resentment within the workforce. The workers’ demands are clear: fair treatment, timely payments, and recognition of their essential role in providing tap water connections to rural households.

As the protests continue, the pressure is mounting on Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and the state government to address the workers’ grievances. The workers’ voices echo a growing sense of injustice and a call for the government to meet its promises to those who are critical to the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

