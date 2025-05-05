Manipur Violence: SC Seeks New Report on Leaked Audio Clips

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to submit a fresh report on a set of controversial leaked audio tapes that allegedly implicate former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the instigation of ethnic violence in the strife-torn state.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued the directive after examining a sealed-cover report previously submitted by CFSL on the authenticity of the audio clips. The bench found the initial findings unsatisfactory and sought a more comprehensive report.

"Mr. Mehta, you have to talk to the officers about it. Read the content and then talk to the officers. Please examine it and bring a fresh report," the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared on behalf of the Manipur government.

At the outset of the hearing, Solicitor General Mehta urged the court to allow the ongoing investigation to proceed without further disruption. “Let the investigation go on, rather than escalating the situation any further. Peace is prevailing,” he said, adding that the High Court could also examine the contents of the sealed-cover report.

The court is currently hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which has demanded an independent, court-monitored probe into the tapes. The petitioner alleges that the audio recordings, shared by a whistle-blower, feature incriminating phone conversations involving the former Chief Minister, suggesting his direct involvement in orchestrating the ethnic clashes.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan expressed concern over the ongoing investigation being led by state police forces. However, the bench declined to intervene at this stage. “Mr. Bhushan, we are not staying the investigation. We have seen the report,” said the Chief Justice.

The court also noted that with President’s Rule currently in force in Manipur, apprehensions regarding state interference in the probe should be mitigated.

The alleged recordings have fueled fresh controversy in a state already battered by over a year of communal strife. Ethnic violence between the Meitei (Hindu) and Kuki (Christian tribal) communities erupted on May 3, 2023, following a protest rally organized by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur (ATSUM). The clashes spiraled into widespread unrest, prompting the central government to deploy paramilitary forces across the state.

The apex court, which is also overseeing a host of petitions related to the Manipur violence, has listed the present matter for further hearing in the week beginning July 21.