"World’s Largest Democracy Meets Authoritarian Dictators": US Slams PM Modi

White House trade adviser and Trump loyalist, Peter Navarro, has once again targeted India, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Navarro described PM Modi’s meetings with the two leaders as “shameful” and accused him of aligning with “authoritarian” regimes. He urged India to strengthen ties with the US, Europe, and Ukraine instead, while calling on New Delhi to stop purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

"It was a shame to see Modi getting in bed as a leader of the biggest democracy in the world with the two biggest authoritarian dictators in the world-Putin and Xi Jinping. That doesn't make any sense. I am not sure what he's thinking. We hope he comes around to seeing that he needs to be with us, Europe and Ukraine not Russia," he said.

This is not Navarro’s first criticism of PM Modi’s engagements with China and Russia. Shortly after PM Modi’s bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping in Tianjin, he had expressed confusion over the Indian Prime Minister’s interactions with both leaders, calling on the Indian people to be aware of the economic consequences.

"So, you know, look, Modi's a great leader... But I don't understand why he's getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping...when he's the leader of the biggest democracy in the world. I would just simply say to the Indian people. Please, understand what's going on here. You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop," Navarro had said.

The tensions come amid rising friction between Washington and New Delhi following the US-imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, which include penalties related to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

At the SCO summit, PM Modi stressed the importance of connectivity among member states to promote trade and growth. “India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Putin highlighted the SCO’s role in reshaping Eurasian security, suggesting it could provide an alternative to traditional Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models. “The SCO is steadily increasing its influence in addressing international issues. National currencies are being used more widely in mutual settlements for trade among SCO countries,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his address at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, called for fairness and justice in global governance and stressed strengthening cooperation among member states.

