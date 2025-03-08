The tense meeting on February 28, 2025, between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the world. Many began to question America's leadership and commitment to justice and democracy.

Just imagine how Ukraine has endured Putin's brutal aggression for three long years. Entire cities have been devastated. Countless civilians have lost their lives. But despite this unimaginable pain and suffering, Ukraine remains resolute. It stands firm, a true testament to Zelenskyy's unrelenting fortitude. Throughout the unprecedented devastation, Zelenskyy has proven to be an icon of resilience. One deeply distressed woman from America expresses her heartfelt support, saying, “Zelenskyy is undoubtedly a leader with incredible determination, committed to protecting his people and defending his nation’s sovereignty at any cost. His courage in the face of such adversity is truly remarkable. Our hearts go out to him and all Ukrainians, who continue to endure unimaginable hardship during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with them, now more than ever.”

What was most disappointing, though, was that instead of the dignity that was due to him, Zelenskyy was humiliated in the Oval Office. The whole world watched in shock. The leader carrying the pain of a wounded nation was neither shown empathy nor given sympathy but was talked down to and booted out of the White House. The world was not silent, though. People across the globe condemned the haughtiness of the American leadership. However, to Zelenskyy’s relief, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni boldly stood together with Ukraine. Amazingly, over 70,000 signatories launched an online petition requesting the immediate cancellation of King Charles’s invitation to Donald Trump for his visit to the UK.

What is especially alarming is that the fallout in the Oval Office exposed how Trump could undermine the values of democracy on a whim. Critics called his handling of the encounter not just a failure of diplomacy but a failure of humanity. How could so-called global leaders turn a blind eye to the suffering of millions for so long? One believes there is no greater injustice than ignoring the desperate cries of a nation fighting for its integrity and sovereignty. To put it bluntly, a country that silences these cries with bombs and bloodshed is never a superpower. It is nothing more than a sheer savage force.

Of course, history has no mercy for tyrants. Just look at how Vladimir Putin has earned infamy, now openly mocked and condemned by the majority of the global population. Arrogance and egotism may allow some leaders to wield power for some time, but they do not make them immortal. No throne is eternal. No empire of cruelty stands forever. Hands stained with the blood of the innocent are bound to face divine retribution. In addition, acts of brutality never bring a man inner peace. The guilt of his sins or “bad karma” haunts him in this life and the next. When will Putin realize that God is hurt when humanity is hurt!