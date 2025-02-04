Around 864 km of India-Bangladesh Border Yet to Be Fenced, Says MoS Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided key details regarding the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border and said that nearly 864.482 km of the border was yet to be fenced.

While replying to queries raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sajda Ahmed regarding the border fencing, Nityanand Rai said, "A length of 864.482 km of the India-Bangladesh border is yet to be fenced, which includes a length of 174.514 km of non-feasible gap."

He further added that out of the total 4,096.7 km of the India-Bangladesh border, 3,232.218 km has been covered with fencing.

The MoS explained that several challenges were hindering the completion of fencing on the remaining stretches. "The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) objections to limited working season and landslide and marshy land," he said in his written reply.

Highlighting the importance of the fencing project for national security, the minister emphasized that it was essential to secure the border. "The construction of fencing was important for securing the border as it helps ensure a crime-free border by addressing challenges of cross-border criminal activities including smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking," MoS Rai stated.

Additionally, Rai conveyed that the Bangladesh government had assured that India adheres to all protocols and agreements between the two countries, including those between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

"The Government of India's expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," he concluded.