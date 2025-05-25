Himanta vs Gaurav: Assam Set for High-Stakes 2026 Electoral Battle

The political temperature in Assam is rising dramatically as Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi intensifies his attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a headline-making clash in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Advertisment

With credible indications that Gaurav Gogoi will be named the next Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and projected as the party’s chief ministerial face, the spotlight is now firmly on the potential Himanta vs. Gaurav showdown—likely to unfold in the politically significant constituency of Jorhat.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is talking of contesting from Jorhat Assembly constituency if party wants and he has recently taken the extended Party Executive to Jorhat. But now Gaurav Gogoi is also apparently thinking of contesting from Jorhat, making it a mouth watering direct contest between Hiamanta and Gaurav.

Turning Point in Assam Politics

The tipping point appears to be the recent wave of allegations launched by the BJP and countered with force by the Congress. The BJP, led by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, has accused Gogoi of ties to Pakistan’s ISI—an accusation the Congress has called a desperate attempt to malign a rising political challenger.

A press note released on May 25 by former APCC President Ripun Bora states categorically that Gaurav Gogoi is being targeted due to his growing popularity and potential elevation within the Congress hierarchy. The document accuses the Assam CM of launching baseless attacks to weaken Gogoi’s standing before he emerges as a direct challenger in 2026.

Congress Rallies Around Gogoi

Senior Congress sources confirm that Gaurav Gogoi is being seriously considered for the post of APCC president, replacing Bhupen Bora. This move, insiders say, is aimed at rejuvenating the party with a younger and more assertive face who can take on the BJP juggernaut with both articulation and strategy.

If confirmed, Gogoi’s candidacy for Jorhat Assembly seat is also in the pipeline, making it the epicenter of a high-octane political confrontation. Congress workers are reportedly pushing for his projection as the CM face, banking on his national image, parliamentary performance, and his recent Lok Sabha election campaign success.

A Shadow War Escalates

While the Congress is building a new narrative of resurgence, the BJP is aggressively seeking to preemptGogoi’s rise. The ISI allegation has been repeated across platforms by BJP spokespersons, prompting Congress to accuse the BJP of trying to trigger fear within the AICC and derail Gaurav’s likely appointment as state president.

“The CM is trying to intimidate the Congress high command with baseless claims so that they rethink Gaurav’s elevation,” says the press note. “But this party was not built on fear. We will expose this conspiracy.”

The 2026 Stakes

The political landscape is increasingly resembling a presidential-style race, with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi representing two sharply contrasting visions for Assam.

If he enters the Assembly race via Jorhat, it would be a carefully chosen launchpad to dent BJP’s urban stronghold and assert his leadership credentials.

Congress’ Gamble, BJP’s Defense

The Congress seems ready to bet big on Gaurav as its face for 2026—marking a shift from organizational caution to direct confrontation. BJP, in contrast, appears equally determined to derail that momentum early.

But with each attack, Gaurav’s stature appears to be growing. As one Congress insider noted, “If the BJP is using this much firepower, they know who their real opponent is.”

What Lies Ahead

The next few weeks could see:

Formal announcement of Gaurav Gogoi as APCC president

Declaration of his candidature from Jorhat

A strategic narrative from Congress focusing on “youth, credibility, and change”

For now, one thing is clear: Assam 2026 is no longer just about parties. It’s about personalities. And the stage is set for the biggest political face-off in recent memory—Himanta vs. Gaurav.