10 Killed in Canada School Shooting; Suspect Found Dead

At least 10 people lost their lives in a tragic shooting incident in Canada’s British Columbia on Tuesday, after a gunman opened fire at a secondary school before reportedly taking their own life.

The attack took place at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in the Peace region. Police said six victims were found dead inside the school building. Another person died on the way to hospital, while two others were airlifted with critical injuries.

Authorities later confirmed that two additional bodies were discovered at a nearby residence believed to be connected to the incident, pushing the overall death toll to 10.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the suspected shooter, described in an emergency alert as a woman with brown hair wearing a dress, was found dead at the school with what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury. Officers stated there is no ongoing threat to the public, and an earlier emergency alert was lifted.

Nearly 25 people were taken to a local medical centre to be examined and treated for injuries.

Police said all remaining students and staff were safely evacuated from the campus. Officials are now working with the school district to help families reunite with their children as the community grapples with the aftermath of the deadly incident.

Investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

