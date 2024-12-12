12th Journalist Murdered in Pakistan in 2024, PEC Calls for Justice

Pakistan has witnessed its 12th journalist victim within 12 months of 2024, as Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich, a local correspondent for Khabrain newspaper, was shot dead by assailants in the morning hours of 12 December. The incident occurred at Chowk Chanigoth in the Rahimyarkhan district of Pakistan. Family sources have stated that Naich had no known enmity with anyone in the locality.

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), a global media safety and rights organization, has expressed serious concern over the murder, calling for justice and demanding adequate punishment for the perpetrators. "Malik Zafar Iqbal Naich becomes the 162nd media person killed since January 2024. We demand the Pakistani authorities to ensure justice for the bereaved family and allow no immunity to the killers," said Blaise Lempen, President of PEC.

PEC’s South Asia representative, Nava Thakuria, noted that with Naich's killing, Pakistan has now lost 12 media workers to violence this year. Other victims include Janan Hussain, Jam Saghir Ahmed Lar, Tahira Nosheen Rana, Muhammad Siddiq Mengel, Mehar Ashfaq Siyal, Kamran Dawar, Nasrullah Gadani, Khalil Jibran, Hasan Zaib, Muhammad Bachal Ghunio, and Nisar Lehri. Pakistan ranks highest in journalist casualties in South Asia, followed by Bangladesh (7 fatalities) and India (4 fatalities) this year.

The PEC has urged the Pakistani government to take stronger measures to protect journalists and ensure accountability for those responsible for the ongoing violence against the press.