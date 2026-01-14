22 Dead, Over 80 Injured after Crane Falls on Moving Train in Thailand

At least 22 people lost their lives and more than 80 others were injured after a passenger train derailed in Thailand on Wednesday morning following a construction accident.

The train was travelling from Bangkok to the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani when a crane from a nearby construction site collapsed onto one of the train’s coaches. The incident occurred in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima, around 230 km northeast of Bangkok.

Local police confirmed the casualties, saying the impact caused several coaches to derail and briefly catch fire. The flames were later brought under control, and large-scale rescue operations were launched immediately.

Disturbing videos shared on social media showed mangled train compartments, with rescue teams cutting through metal to reach passengers trapped inside. Firefighters, medical personnel, and disaster response teams rushed to the site to assist survivors.

Thailand’s government confirmed the incident on social media, stating that multiple emergency teams were deployed without delay. Officials said many passengers were trapped at the time of the accident.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said around 195 passengers were on board the train. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, while authorities are working to identify the deceased and support affected families.

According to Agence France-Presse, the collapsed crane was part of a major high-speed rail project worth about $5.4 billion. The project is backed by China and is linked to the Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to connect Bangkok with Kunming in China via Laos by 2028.

Thailand has seen multiple construction-related accidents in recent years, raising repeated concerns over safety standards. Following Wednesday’s tragedy, authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to determine what caused the crane to collapse and to fix responsibility.

