3 BNP Wings Submit Memo at Indian High Commission After Protest March

Masum Billah, Dhaka

Three wings of BNP, including Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal, have submitted a memorandum at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in protest against the recent attack on Bangladesh's Assistant High Commission in Agartala, the desecration of Bangladesh's national flag during protests in India, and alleged Indian conspiracies to incite communal violence in Bangladesh.

At around 1 pm today (December 8), a six-member team of representatives from Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, and Swechchasebak Dal handed over the document to Narpat Singh, railway adviser and counsellor (education) at the Indian High Commission at Baridhara.

The mission's Defence Adviser Brigadier MS Sabarwal and security officers were present at the time.

The six leaders of the three BNP wings included Jubo Dal President Abdul Monayem Munna and General Secretary Nurul Islam Noyon, Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir Uddin, and Swechchasebak Dal President SM Jilani and General Secretary Rajib Ahsan.

Earlier in the morning, the march – in which a massive number of leaders and activists of the BNP and its three associate bodies joined – towards the Indian High Commission started at around 11:30am from the BNP's central office at Nayapaltan.

Before the march started, a short rally was held there. BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressed it as the chief guest.

While forming a crowd outside the Nayapaltan office, BNP supporters chanted various slogans, including a call to boycott Indian products and a demand to the Indian government to send back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to stand trial.

At the gathering, they also expressed their commitment to resist any conspiracy by India to reinstate Sheikh Hasina to power.

At around 12:45pm, the march reached Rampura Bridge, where police blocked its progress. From there, the six-member delegation went to the Indian High Commission to submit the memorandum.

The decision to hold the march was announced through a statement yesterday (7 December).

The three wings of BNP yesterday announced the protest march hours after a section of India's civil society under the rightist Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) declared they will organise a protest march to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 10 December.